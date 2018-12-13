Professional Healthcare Networking Mixer to be held at Penn Highlands Elk

The Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties and Penn Highlands Elk are once again offering a Professional Healthcare Networking Mixer to college students and senior high school students pursuing careers in healthcare. The event will be held Jan. 3, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Students must RSVP by Dec. 21 to slmeyer2@phhealthcare.org.

Allie Gier and her mother, Dawn Gier, who attended the event last year, said the evening began with a panel of Penn Highlands professionals who discussed their specialty, career path, and education advice for the attendees.

