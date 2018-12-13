Professional Healthcare Networking Mixer to be held at Penn Highlands Elk
Brian Stockman
Thursday, December 13, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
The Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties and Penn Highlands Elk are once again offering a Professional Healthcare Networking Mixer to college students and senior high school students pursuing careers in healthcare. The event will be held Jan. 3, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Students must RSVP by Dec. 21 to slmeyer2@phhealthcare.org.
Allie Gier and her mother, Dawn Gier, who attended the event last year, said the evening began with a panel of Penn Highlands professionals who discussed their specialty, career path, and education advice for the attendees.
