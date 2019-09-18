Program offers graduation exam alternatives

Recently the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved the

SMAHS Pathways to Graduation, a program providing various graduation options for students.

The Pathways to Graduation program is in alignment with Senate Bill 1095, signed into law on Oct. 24, 2018, which allows students alternatives to passing the Keystone Exams for their graduation requirement.

Currently Pennsylvania high school students are required to pass the Keystone Exams in order to graduate. The tests cover Algebra I, literature, and biology.