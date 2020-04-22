Project funding, ordinance clarifications approved

On Monday evening St. Marys City Council conducted their regular monthly meeting via teleconference.

A resolution was unanimously approved authorizing the execution of an agreement with PennDOT for the acceptance of funds for the Airport Industrial Park access road improvements.

In January 2018 the city received funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) totaling $585,576 for the project. In order to receive the funding the city must abide by rules set forth by the ARC. Since this is federal funding, the project must be run by PennDOT.

City Manager Tim Pearson said PennDOT utilized different processes and procedures and the project budget jumped from $585,576 to $905,000. Pearson said the city went back to the ARC with PennDOT’s new project estimate. The city received additional funding for the project from the ARC.