Project Gifts For Elk County to hold annual toy distribution
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
Project Gifts For Elk County will hold their annual toy distribution in St. Marys, Ridgway and Johnsonburg, on Saturday, Dec. 15.
This year’s distribution will take place at 9 a.m. at Ridgway High School, 11 a.m. in St. Marys at Project Gifts For Elk County building on Depot Street, and at 1 p.m. in Johnsonburg at the Johnsonburg Borough Building.
Please print, complete and submit a qualification form per the form’s instructions. The forms can be found online at www.pgec.stmarysparotary.org. Click on the tab ‘sign up forms’.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts