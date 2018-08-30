Project Gifts receives donation from Abbott Furnace
Thursday, August 30, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
Recently, Project Gifts for Elk County received a donation from Abbott Furnace from proceeds from the raffle of a Fire Ring at the Wing Fling held recently in Downtown St. Marys. Pictured is Bob Roberts, president of Project Gifts for Elk County; Julianne Inzana from Abbott Furnace and Trooper Bruce Morris of the Pennsylvania State Police. Project Gifts thanks Abbott Furnace for the generous donation.
