Recently Project Gifts for Elk County received a nice Summertime Load of Toys from longtime friend and supporter Wally Samul. Samul is a friend of St. Marys native Fr. Chrysostom Schlimm, OSB, and has for many years donated toys to the organization. Pictured with Bob Roberts is Fr. Chrysostom Schlimm, OSB, and Fr. Earl Henry, OSB. who delivered the toys on Samul’s behalf.