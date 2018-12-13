Project Gifts set to distribute holiday cheer Saturday

Project Gifts for Elk County is set to hold its annual distribution on Saturday, with the organization once again expected to spread holiday cheer to around 400 children and their families.

According to Bob Roberts, president of Project Gifts for Elk County, Project Gifts has been in existence for more than 30 years. Roberts is currently in his 32nd year as a volunteer, and he indicated that for at least the last five years, the annual distribution has either been close to or exceeded gifts for 400 children.

“I think over the last 40 years or so we’ve earned a very fine reputation, so when you mention Project Gifts, people just naturally want to come and help you,” Roberts said.

Everything donated benefits people in Elk County, and students, service groups and other residents volunteer to help make sure things come together smoothly every year.

On a recent afternoon, students from the senior class at Elk County Catholic High School were at Project Gifts’ location on Depot Street in St. Marys helping to put together and wrap gifts for the upcoming distribution.

“We also have students from St. Marys Area that come in and help us,” explained Vern Kreckel, secretary of Project Gifts for Elk County. “That is kids helping kids. They’re explained that when they come in here. Before they started today, Bob gave them a real quick little overview of what we’re about and why they’re helping us.”

