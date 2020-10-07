Project update, facility report provided by PHE

Two significant projects are underway at Penn Highlands Elk entailing nursing home renovations and a radiology equipment upgrade.

To date 19 resident rooms and bathrooms have been completed at Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys. This project entails a total of 67 planned room renovations.

The project was temporarily delayed on March 17 due to the COVID-19 restrictions and Department of Health guidelines. The renovations commenced on August 17. The new timeline for the completion is November 2021.

The Stackpole-Hall Foundation awarded PHE a $75,000 grant for the nursing home renovations. The facility hosts a ribbon cutting and opening of each wing or ’neighborhood’ after the renovations are completed.

Currently underway at PHE is a radiology equipment upgrade. The project entails renovating radiology room three at the hospital and purchasing and installing a Konica overhead tube crane (OTC) 64KW digital system to support general x-ray services at the facility.

The primary benefits of the system are improved patient accommodations, patient and staff safety, better patient outcomes, and the new system would also increase patient capacity and reduce patient wait times.

The A.J. Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust Board of Trustees awarded PHE a $100,000 grant for the project.