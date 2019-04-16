Proposed ticketing ordinance available for review

The city’s proposed Quality of Life ticketing ordinance is available for public review as St. Marys City Council plans to take action on the ordinance during their May meeting.

The ordinance is meant to streamline violations mostly related to maintenance of properties, littering, improper storage of vehicles, and accumulation of snow and ice, which deteriorate property values and cause general disorder in the community.

City Manager Tim Pearson emphasized this new system will not replace the current code enforcement process.

“These rules are not new. This ordinance is just another tool to enforce the rules already in existence and a better way to do it,” Pearson said.

