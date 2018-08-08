PSP seeking info on whereabouts of Weedville man

FOX TWP. – The Ridgway-based Pennsylvania State Police are currently seeking information related to the whereabouts of Seth Stephen Duttry, 24, of Weedville, and anyone with information is asked to call PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.

On Wednesday afternoon, police issued an update to their investigation into a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5:16 a.m. on Jan. 20 on state Route 948, Dagus Mines Road, in Fox Township.

According to police, the incident had occurred as a white 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier that was traveling north on the roadway ran a stop sign and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Dawn Marie Anderson, 49, of St. Marys. Following the crash, the operator of the Cavalier entered a vehicle that had been following behind it and fled the scene. Anderson sustained a serious injury as a result of the crash.

Following the incident, police sought information on the owner or operator of the Cavalier at the time of the incident.

On Wednesday, police announced that the operator of the Cavalier was identified as Duttry, and that a felony warrant has been issued for his arrest for accidents involving death or personal injury.