PSP seeks assistance to locate fugitive

The Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway and Elk County Adult Probation are currently seeking Seth Stephen Duttry, 26, and ask the public for assistance in locating him.

Duttry is originally from the Weedville area, but his whereabouts are currently unknown. He is 6 ft. 0 in., weighs approximately 140 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police for felony hit-and-run, felony fleeing and eluding, and is being sought by Elk County Adult Probation for failure to report as required.

PSP reports Duttry may be operating a dark-in-color, late 1990’s or early 2000’s Jeep Grand Cherokee, with an after-market lift kit and large tires.

Anyone with information on Duttry's whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper David Swanson at 814-776-6136 or Elk County Adult Probation at 814-776-5365.