PSP seize more than $45 million in illegal drugs in 2020

HARRISBURG – In 2020 the Pennsylvania State Police reported seizing more than $45 million worth of illegal drugs.

On Tuesday they announced confiscating $15,272,119 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the fourth quarter of 2020,

Ryan Tarkowski, communications director, stated the amount of drugs seized varies per quarter as some quarters are busier than others.

“Over the years we have seen a significant amount of heroine and methamphetamine,” Tarkowski said.

In addition the amount and types of drugs confiscated also fluctuates as it depends on what drugs are making their way through Pennsylvania at that time.

PSP disposes of all drugs by incinerating them.

In 2020 the drugs seized consists of over 300 pounds of cocaine and more than 228 pounds of heroin and fentanyl. In 2019, troopers confiscated over $43 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the Commonwealth, including over 425 pounds of cocaine and nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

State police also collected 805 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Amounts of illegal drugs confiscated in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $13,404,141 with 1,593 pounds of prescription and other medication gathered as part of its drug take-back program in that same time period.

The second quarter saw $5,723,823 worth of drugs confiscated with 211 pounds of medication in the drug take-back program while the first quarter of 2020 resulted in $11,046,058 of drugs confiscated and 719 pounds collected in the drug take-back program.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the Commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Among the boxes located in the area are those at PSP barracks in Ridgway, Emporium in Cameron County, Clearfield in Clearfield County, Lewis Run in McKean County, Punxsutawney in Jefferson County, Marienville in Forest County, Coudersport in Potter County, and Warren in Warren County.

