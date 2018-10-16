PSU Extension members speak to Elk County Commissioners

A moderate agenda greeted the Elk County Commissioners and guests as the meeting was called to order Tuesday morning at the Elk County Courthouse in Ridgway.

Resolution 2018-09, The Approval of a Community Development Block Grant, in the amount of $307,760 was quickly approved by the Commissioners. The funds will be split among the Johnsonburg Community Center, Burning Well Road in Jones Township, Ridgway Borough and the Elk County Planning Department.

The Penn State Extension office staff then presented an overview from each of their educators on their work in the area. Lori Maletto, head of the Nutrition Links program, detailed her work in the nutrition field at both nursing homes and schools. Steve Marconi took the Commissioners through the Master Gardner overview program, including the now seven graduated master gardeners and the six new ones in training. He also discussed the lot given to them by the Ridgway Borough for a future garden in Ridgway. Natalie Aiello, as the 4-H educator, described her work year long with 4-H students. The Commissioners thanked the group for all their work in helping to educate the populace, especially local children.

