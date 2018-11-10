PTSD, appreciation of veterans highlighted in father’s speech

During Friday’s veterans assembly at St. Marys Area High School, the father of a local Marine who succumb to PTSD by suicide emphasized the sacrifices made by veterans and their families.

Mike Wolfel is the father of the late former U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adam Wolfel, who died December 2014.

Wolfel said as a high school student, and even years after, he was unaware of the difference between Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. To him, it was simply another day off of school or work. He noted both of his grandfathers served in World War II, one of whom was shot in the back, which he only realized at age 10.

“Unfortunately I learned the hard way,” Wolfel said.

Only after his son joined the Marines did Wolfel begin educating himself about the military.

“I had to go through those whole stages of not paying attention to veterans, what they mean to us, what they mean to our country, the sacrifices they give. I had to lose my own son to fully, fully recognize that,” Wolfel said.

