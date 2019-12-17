Public meeting to discuss Elk Creek Watershed is tonight

A public meeting to discuss the Elk Creek Coldwater Conservation Plan will take place tonight at 7 p.m. in Ridgway. The meeting will take place in the conference room of the Elk County Office of Emergency Services, located at 131 Ridgmont Drive.

Stephanie Stoughton, former Elk County Conservation District (ECCD) watershed technician, conducted a study over the past year to assess impacts that affect Elk Creek and its tributaries.

According to Kate Wehler, ECCD district manager, Stoughton and an intern “walked the entire watershed” including all of its streams that they were granted access to, collecting data.