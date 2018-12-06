Quesenberry graduates from CCAP Academy for Excellence

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Academy for Excellence in County Government recently graduated 22 county officials from its program during ceremonies at CCAP’s Fall Conference in Hershey including Elk County Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry.

Quesenberry credited fellow Commissioner, Janis Kemmer with encouraging him to go through this training.

"Jan was a mentor and guide over the three-year process," he said. "Janis graduated from the program in 2014 and began immediately encouraging me to enter the next year's class."

The Academy is a certificate training program specifically designed for county commissioners, council members, county executives, administrators and assistant administrators, chief clerks and assistant chief clerks, solicitors, and assistant solicitors, and their equivalents in home rule counties. Participants complete required courses in leadership, management and decision-making; county legal issues; today’s trends in county government; county functions and responsibilities; county financial management; risk management; personnel and labor relations; personal development; and, also attain elective credits by attending courses covering a wide range of relevant topics.

Founded in 1886, CCAP is an affiliate of the National Association of Counties.