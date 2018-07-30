Races at the Airport are no drag

Photo by Frank Quattrone – An aerial view of the drag races at the St Marys Airport. Thanks to the Crystal Fire Department for putting me up for the photo more than 250 in attendance for today’s races.Photo submitted – This photo shows Luke Visniesky in the blue car, and Frank Quattrone in the white car squaring off at the drag races at the St. Marys airport on Sunday. Over 180 vehicles attended the races.Photo by Frank Quattrone – Bob Trumbull is pictured at the St. Marys drag races, with his 1968 Chevy Camaro that he has owned for three years. The vehicle was built by Joe Chicola.Photo by Frank Quattrone – Members of the Crystal Fire Department salute the flag during the national anthem.
Monday, July 30, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

