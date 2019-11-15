Radkowski highlights Post 103’s impact on community

FOX TWP. – Lou Radkowski, mayor of the City of St. Marys, was the guest speaker at St. Marys American Legion Post 103’s recent Veterans Day Banquet, which was held at The Red Fen in Fox Township.

While Radkowski admitted that he, himself, is not a veteran, he explained that he does count many among his family and friends.

After sharing a quote from Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address to set the tone for his remarks, Radkowski shared a few of his own observations related to Post 103. The Post Home on Center Street, he noted, is located across the road from the funeral home where he grew up.

“I was able to observe a lot of the comings and goings,” Radkowski said.