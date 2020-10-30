Raising awareness: Domestic violence numbers increase amid pandemic

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, entities across the U.S. are reporting an increase in domestic violence.

Domestic violence is an issue commonly hid behind closed doors thus was the reason behind establishing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month as an effort to not only educate and raise awareness, but to provide support and strength to victims.

The Ridgway-based Citizens Against Physical, Emotional, and Sexual Abuse (CAPSEA) is averaging 20-40 calls a day for protection from abuse (PFA) orders, support and crisis counseling, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and various trauma, according to Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant.

From July 1, 2020 through October 15, 2020, CAPSEA has received a total of 480 incoming calls for help. This is only 10 calls away from last year’s 12-month total.

A majority of calls received by CAPSEA are in regard to PFAs. Weyant noted they are also receiving trauma calls related to COVID-19 specifically related to abuse, isolation, depression, and referrals from other agencies.

While the CAPSEA shelter in Ridgway remains closed due to COVID-19, the agency is utilizing CARES Act funding to provide assistance with utility assistance, rent, security deposits, and food. The funding also allows them to house victims in hotels for up to 10 days. Weyant noted the homeless assistance money is available until the end of November.

The shelter is currently undergoing renovations related to COVID-19. Weyant explained they are switching out all cloth furniture with hospital grade fabric which can be sanitized, replacing all shelter carpeting with vinyl flooring, and new window coverings. They are also on a waiting list for addition PPE supplies and sanitation equipment.