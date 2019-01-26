Ramettes fend off ECC rally attempt to win 43-34
Saturday, January 26, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
Despite being a close game early, Friday night’s matchup between the Elk County Catholic and Johnsonburg looked like it was going to be a runaway for the Ramettes, especially after the Lady Crusaders’ offense went cold in the second quarter. While ECC did stage a rally that included four threes in the fourth quarter, they were unable to completely make up the deficit and ended up falling to Johnsonburg by a score of 43-34.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts