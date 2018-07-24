Rattlesnake hunting an enjoyable pastime for Hillebrand

Negative interactions have resulted in rattlesnakes being a frequent topic of conversation throughout the area recently. While many would rather avoid the snakes entirely, there are some individuals who enjoy seeing and interacting with them. Among those area residents is Alan Hillebrand, who has hunted rattlesnakes for roughly a decade and is a member of the Keystone Reptile Club.

As long as a person holds a valid Venomous Snake Permit, they are able to possess one of the snakes if it meets certain criteria. The permit allows the holder to “take, kill or possess timber rattlesnakes at least 42 inches in length, which have 21 or more subcaudal scales.”

Late last week, Hillebrand found a 54-inch rattlesnake with a rattle consisting of 12 rattles and a button. He plans to have the snake in his possession for roughly a week or two before returning it to the location where he caught it.

“It’s a legal timber rattlesnake. It’s 54 inches. It has 23 subcaudal scales and that means it’s a male,” Hillebrand said of his most recent capture.

He credited a lifetime of being involved in the outdoors with helping to fuel his current interest in rattlesnakes.

“I do a lot of hunting and fishing and stuff. I spent a lot of time outdoors. As a little kid, I was always catching garter snakes and red-bellied racers and nonvenomous snakes,” Hillebrand said.

By the time he was in his late 20s, Hillebrand decided to begin catching venomous snakes as well.

Hillebrand explained that he had some mentors who showed him the ropes, but when it came to some aspects of catching snakes, such as placing them in a tube, he and one of his friends learned through trial and error.

They currently participate in area snake hunts in Sinnemahoning and Cross Fork.