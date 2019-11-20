RDA agrees to turn over property, funding for park project

The future of the downtown St. Marys park project is now in the hands of the City of St. Marys.

Recently members of the Redevelopment Authority (RDA) voted to sell property on Depot Street to the city for $1 for future development of the park. Council unanimously approved the motion.

In a November 1 letter to the RDA the city requested the organization transfer deeds for the Depot Street properties, payment for the consultant to submit required DEP permits and payment for the asbestos abatement of the properties. Quotes for the DEP permitting process is $12,338 while the abatement quote was $12,973.

The RDA was asked to complete these requests by November 30.

“These actions will allow the City to move forward on the demolition of the properties and submit for grants for the stage project,” as was stated in the letter.