Readers asked to vote for 1980s Elk County Holiday Tournament All-Decade Teams
Monday, January 4, 2021
ST. MARYS, PA
The Daily Press recently recapped games from the first decade of the Elk County Holiday Tournament and is now asking readers to choose from the players named to the All-Tournament Teams from those years to create All-Decade teams. Please following the instructions on each form. Voting will be open until Friday, Jan. 15.
To vote for the Boys' All-Decade Team: https://forms.gle/CaqaXsEEHNu69itt7
To vote for the Girls' All-Decade Team: https://forms.gle/ocs6Qp5LxX6J9Jsd8
Category: