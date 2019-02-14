Reality Tour tackles tough topics

Middle school students along with their parents were treated to a big dose of reality this week at St. Marys Area Middle School's Reality Tour. Attendees of the drug-prevention and education program nearly filled the school's parking lot and each room along the tour.

Now in it's second year, the program was held Monday and yesterday, and those interested can still sign up for the final run on Feb. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. The response from last year's program was overwhelmingly positive said Middle School Vice Principal Dan Vollmer.

"All the feedback has been extremely positive," he said. "We actually have, between us and ECC, we have probably about 40 more kids [participating] than last year."

This year, the program also welcomed ECC sixth grade students and their families to attend.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.