Rec Department looks to the future

Over the past year, the city’s Recreation Department has revamped and reorganized some of its programs, personnel, and procedures, most of which was detailed in a report presented by Jim Wolf, the city’s new parks and recreation manager, during a recent St. Marys City Council meeting.

Topping Wolf’s personal goals is to offer activities at the parks all year long. As an example, he would like to keep walking trails cleared throughout the year. Adding lights would help create a safe environment for all those utilizing the park.

In addition, the concession stand couple will potentially remain open as well, offering a warm fire and coffee for walkers in the winter and a place to socialize.

“The idea of having true ice skating is a huge personal goal,” Wolf said. “An activity that can start after Thanksgiving and go until spring. The plan would be to have the facility open to recreational hockey, 3-on-3 tournaments, skating lessons, and perhaps even a skating performance. The sky is the limit when we put our minds and hearts into it.”

