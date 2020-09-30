Recreation Dept. reports successful summer, plans for 2021

Parks and Recreation Manager Dani Schneider provided an update on the summer programs and future projects in store in the city during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.

“For 2021 we have a lot going on. We have some things that are set in stone and some things we’re still waiting to hear back from,” Schneider explained.

Schneider said she has been working with Tina Gradizzi, St. Marys community and economic development coordinator, on securing several grants. They are currently waiting on approval for a DCNR grant to create a comprehensive plan for the parks and the community pool.

They have also submitted a grant for a portable ice skating rink for Benzinger Park.

“I think it’s going to be really exciting to see something over at Benzinger and use the indoor facility and use the concession stand,” Schneider said.

In addition they wrote a grant for an online management system which would help track all the data for the park and pool programs, bring in memberships, and more. She explained that everything would be accessible online including registering for park programs and signing up for and paying for a pool membership among other things. The online system would also allow the Rec Dept. to post the various park programs months in advance to help families schedule their summer plans.

“My goal has been to get the programs out in March because we owe it to the families,” Schneider said.