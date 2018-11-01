Recycling Center approved for $350K grant

The big news at this month's Elk County Solid Waste Authority board meeting was the news that the state has approved the Authority's 902 grant application.

Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Bekki Titchner reported the state has approved the Authority's Section 902 Recycling Grant request for approximately $350,000.

"We got everything we asked for," said Titchner about the approved total. "This should make things easier and safer."

The Authority still has to wait to receive the official paperwork to be finalized but asked the Board to approve putting a down payment on a conveyor shredder and roll off containers as the prices on these items has gone up due to tariff changes on steel since they got their initial quotes and want to lock in the purchases before prices go up any more.

"I'm sure [the shredder] is not the only thing that went up because of the tariffs," said Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Dave Stubber. He added that they will most likely have to cut something nonessential from their original list to offset changes in the cost of other equipment the Center needs. He suggested something like the riding sweeper, which would be helpful, but isn't as necessary as some of the other items listed in the grant request.

After answering some of Chairman Tom Buck's questions regarding the grant's term limit and other details, the Authority moved to discussing other matters.

The contamination of plastics containers is still a big issue for the Center.

"It's the 'wish-cycling' thing," said Titchner. "People wish they could recycle [every kind of plastic]. They see a symbol on the bottom and automatically think it can be recycled."

