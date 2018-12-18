Recycling Center to close week of Christmas

After working hard all year to collect and process the county's recyclables, the Elk County Recycling Center staff and volunteers will take a break as the facility closes from Sunday, Dec. 23, through Friday, Dec. 28.

"We've never done this before," said Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Bekki Titchner. "And it's just a nice break for all the [volunteers] that help us out here… It just gives everyone here a little breather, and then we're back in business the following week."

"It's a week that we're hoping [people] will just set the wrapping paper and boxes in the corner and enjoy their friends and family," Titchner said with a laugh. "And just get to it the following week."

