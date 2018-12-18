Recycling Center to close week of Christmas

Daily Press file photo
By: 
Yelena Kisler
Staff Writer
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

After working hard all year to collect and process the county's recyclables, the Elk County Recycling Center staff and volunteers will take a break as the facility closes from Sunday, Dec. 23, through Friday, Dec. 28.
"We've never done this before," said Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Bekki Titchner. "And it's just a nice break for all the [volunteers] that help us out here… It just gives everyone here a little breather, and then we're back in business the following week."
"It's a week that we're hoping [people] will just set the wrapping paper and boxes in the corner and enjoy their friends and family," Titchner said with a laugh. "And just get to it the following week."

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.

Category:

Local Social Media Posts