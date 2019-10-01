Recycling coordinator comments on Pottstown pilot program

Across the state in Pottstown a new pilot recycling program is aiming to divert flexible plastic packaging (FPP) from ending up in landfills.

J.P. Mascaro and Sons in Pottstown was selected to head the pilot program at its TotalRecycling facility by Materials Recover for the Future (MRFF), an industry-sponsored research collaboration.

FPP includes material such as shopping bags, drink pouches, bubble wrap and more—items that previously were not recyclable. None of these items are currently accepted at Community Recycling Center in St. Marys.

Bekki Titchner, recycling/solid waste coordinator at the Community Recycling Center, explained that there previously had not been a market for FPP material.