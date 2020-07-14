Recycling trailers, scholarships, among items discussed by Fox Twp. supervisors

New recycling trailers have been delivered to Fox Township as recently announced by the Fox Township Supervisors.

The trailers have also been re-located to outside of the main garbage collection area to allow for better flow of traffic. The containers are available for use by Fox township residents only during regular garbage collection hours.

The trailers include bins for the recycling of paper, cardboard, plastic, and glass. Township personnel will haul them regularly to be emptied at the Elk County Recycling Center in St. Marys.

The supervisors have opted to extend the township’s Declaration of Disaster in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than extend it month by month, the supervisors will keep the declaration in effect until there is no longer a statewide disaster declaration in place.

Fox Township and Advanced Disposal Landfill are partnering to offer five $1,000 scholarships to qualified college students residing in Fox Twp. To be eligible students must have resided in the township on a full-time basis and graduated from a high school within Elk County, plan to continue their education in any science, environmental or engineering program of study within a state university for technical program, and be in at least their second year of post-secondary education. Applications are available at the township Municipal Building or online at www.foxtownship.com. Completed applications must be returned to the township by July 24.