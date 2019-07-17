Red Cross seeking new donors, sign volunteer

The American Red Cross is seeking the aid of Elk County residents as they are facing an emergency blood shortage.

Currently the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available – and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

Blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. More donations are needed now to replenish the blood supply, according to Shawn M. O'Hargan, Red Cross regional market manager who oversees blood drives in St. Marys.

Over the last 13 years, there have been 7,273 St. Marys residents who have given blood at blood drives hosted at the Moose Club. This has resulted in 7,260 units of blood being provided to hospital patients in need. Since most donations are separated out into platelets, plasma and red cells these past donations have touched up to 21,780 lives.

The past drives at the St. Marys Moose Club have collected an average of 46 units per drive.

“We are so proud to be a part of the St. Marys community and extremely appreciative of all the community support,” O’Hargan said. “Our success depends on local support and the desire of each donor to give their own gift of life. The American Red Cross salutes St. Marys for their past support and dedication and looks forward to continuing to serve the community and hospital patients in need.”

O’Hargan stated to continue this success the Red Cross is seeking a volunteer to place blood drive notice signs along local roadways.

In May O’Hargan appeared before City Council seeking assistance with this task. A replacement volunteer is needed to fill in for the position left vacant by a former resident who had to resign due to health issues.

“It is important that the road signs are out to remind everyone that the drive is coming up,” she said.

The sign placement would take approximately 15 minutes and the removal after the drive about the same time.