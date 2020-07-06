Red, white and sparkly - fireworks display proves to be a bang

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s Independence Day fireworks display lit up the sky over the city on Friday evening. The show began at 9:45 p.m. and was shot off on the practice soccer field behind St. Marys Area High School for the second year. The Chamber voiced their appreciation to all those who donated to the fireworks fund as this year proved to be an especially difficult year to fundraise for the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.