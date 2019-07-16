Redevelopment Authority faces Depot Street obstacles

The St. Marys Redevelopment Authority met Monday and discussed the next steps required for the Depot Street Park project.

City Manager Tim Pearson attended the meeting. Pearson provided an update on pending permits that are required for further construction.

The concern is with contamination from Elk Creek which runs through the area where the park is to be located. Pearson estimates it will take up to four months to amend the existing NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permit for stream stabilization. A NPDES permit is required for any point source discharge to waters in Pennsylvania.

Another obstacle that the RDA faces is asbestos remediation for the two buildings located on Depot Street which are intended to be demolished for the stage/amphitheater.