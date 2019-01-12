Reelected, Simbeck now seeking new members for Detail

Reelected to a new two-year term as president of the St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail, Randy Simbeck is now focused on one of the biggest challenges facing the organization: finding enough new members so that they can continue to ensure that veterans receive a proper sendoff at their funerals.

Simbeck noted that being president encompasses so much more, including making decisions for the Detail and setting up their annual banquet, which is held in April, but trying to secure new members is one of the most important tasks at hand.

“That’s the big thing,” Simbeck said. “I want to try and secure new members because we’re really hurting.”

