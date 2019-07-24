Region 8 All-Tournament Team

Photo by Zach D’Amico - Pictured, from left, are Garret Bauer, St. Marys Manager Denny Haberberger, and Jake Meeker. Missing from the photo is Taylor Boland.
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

Three St. Marys players were named to the All-Tournament Team following the completion of this year’s American Legion Baseball Region 8 Tournament, which was held at Berwind Park. On the team from St. Marys were Garret Bauer, Jake Meeker and Taylor Boland. Making up the remainder of the All-Tournament Team were Riley Clark, Fort LeBoeuf; Levi Henderson, Peyton Hearn, Spencer Reiser and Walker Cunningham, French Creek Valley; and Nick Frantz, Zach Wilson and Tai Hopkins, Meadville.

