Region 8 All-Tournament Team

Three St. Marys players were named to the All-Tournament Team following the completion of this year’s American Legion Baseball Region 8 Tournament, which was held at Berwind Park. On the team from St. Marys were Garret Bauer, Jake Meeker and Taylor Boland. Making up the remainder of the All-Tournament Team were Riley Clark, Fort LeBoeuf; Levi Henderson, Peyton Hearn, Spencer Reiser and Walker Cunningham, French Creek Valley; and Nick Frantz, Zach Wilson and Tai Hopkins, Meadville.