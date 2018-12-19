Regional Treatment Court program cancelled

The following is a press release from the Elk County Courthouse, President Judge Richard Masson presiding.

After approximately 20 months of participation in the Regional Treatment Court pilot program, Elk County’s involvement ended in November, 2018. This was a multi-lateral decision by this Court, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, the local Regional Treatment Court team and the presiding treatment court judge.

The decision was not made lightly. The number of prospective participants who met the requisite criteria for entry into the program declined and the overall effectiveness of the program did not meet the expectations necessary to continue participation.

This Court has made the commitment to revisit similar programs in the future and has ensured that the remaining participants will receive the same level of supervision and treatment as was provided by the Treatment Court.

Senior Judge John Leete of Potter County, who serves as the Regional Treatment Court judge, in a letter to various organizations, expressed his sadness at the decision.

"Personally, I was saddened to see Elk County walk away from this life-changing program, but that was not my decision to make," he said in the letter. "We have seen this program work in much smaller counties which also have limited resources."

Leete ended the letter by expressing his gratitude for those individuals who have attended and provided support for the efforts the Treatment Court in trying to help individuals break the tragic cycle of drug abuse which has impacted so many communities across the Commonwealth.