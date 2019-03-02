Registration underway for Bunny Hop 5K

Registration is up and running for this year’s Bunny Hop 5K, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 20 at Benzinger Park. This will be the ninth annual race, which is held each year on the Saturday of Easter weekend.

The race not only serves as a way to remember those who have lost their lives to brain aneurysms, but also helps promote brain aneurysm awareness and raises funds for The Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

“We started the Bunny Hop to remember my mother and all those lost to aneurysms,” explained Carly Frank, one of the organizers of the event. “She was one of the most selfless people I have ever met. I think this event not only brings those together who have lost somebody to an aneurysm, but reminds us all that St. Marys and Elk County are by far some of the closest and resilient individuals.”

This year’s Bunny Hop will start with a 3.2 mile walk at 10 a.m. followed by a youth fun run at 11 a.m. The 5K is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. All events will start from the Vine Road side of Benzinger Park.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.