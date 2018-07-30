Relationship with minor results in charges against St. Marys woman

A St. Marys woman is facing numerous felony charges after engaging in an unlawful relationship with a minor.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys on Monday, Katelyn Marie Walters, 20, of 232 George Street, Apartment 2, of St. Marys, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old minor.

At 1:14 p.m. on April 13, the City of St. Marys Police Department received a report from a concerned grandmother, who indicated that her grandchildren had not been in school since March 12. The woman believed that one of those grandchildren was living with Walters. Based on messages the grandmother had read between Walters and her grandchild, she believed they were in a relationship. The age difference between Walters and the grandchild was reportedly four years and four months.

Officers learned that Walters and the minor were at the residence of Walter’s father in Johnsonburg. A member of the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department located the minor and released that individual to the McKean County Constable.

At 11:25 a.m. on April 19, Walters met with an officer from the City of St. Marys Police Department at her apartment to discuss the reported information. Walters was advised of her Miranda Rights and authorized the waiver of her rights.

According to the affidavit, Walters admitted that the minor lived with her from April 2-13. Walters admitted to being intimate with the minor and said “they had sex three our four times on April 12 around 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m.” at her apartment.

Walters also consented to a review of her cellphone, which contained messages between her and the minor. A picture was reportedly found on the cellphone depicting Walters laying next to the minor, who appeared to have hickeys on their neck.

On July 5 at 10:45 a.m., Walters arrived at the City of St. Marys Police Department to further discuss the incident and confirmed additional details related to the nature of her relationship with the victim.

As a result of the investigation, Walters is facing three grade-two felony charges of statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older; three grade-two felony charges of unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses; three grade-three felony charges of corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above; and three grade-two misdemeanor charges of indecent assault - person less than 16 years of age.

A preliminary hearing for Walters is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21 before Judge Jacob.