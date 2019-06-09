Relay for Life held Saturday in Kersey

KERSEY – Warm and sunny weather greeted area residents who ventured to Fox Township Community Park on Saturday to take part in the 2019 Elk County Relay for Life. This year’s theme was Carnival of Hope.

The 12-hour event ran from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the opening ceremony being held at 11 a.m.

Relay for Life committee member Bill Babik acted as the master of ceremonies during the opening ceremony, welcoming attendees and announcing that the Relay’s 12 teams had raised over $65,000 headed into the event.