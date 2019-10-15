Remodeled Nittany MinitMart opens in St Marys

The St. Marys Nittany MinitMart recently re-opened after an extensive remodeling project and now offers new menu items, a coffee bar, and a Beer Cave.

The three month long project also entailed a 1,191-square-foot addition to the Washington Street store which now encompasses 3,400 sq. ft.

New to the St. Marys store is a walk-in Beer Cave with over 100 varieties of beer including craft, IPAs and lagers from foreign and domestics makers. Also featured is a new wine selection including some of Pennsylvania’s top wines along with additional wine products.

“We’re really happy to see the St. Marys location open with all the new amenities we have to offer,” said Nittany MinitMart president John Martin.