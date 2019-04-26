Rendezvous has reach beyond Ridgway

The annual Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous draws a considerable number of people to Ridgway each year. However, the event’s impact is much greater as carvers and spectators alike also patronize area businesses, stay in area hotels and visit other area attractions.

“The Ridgway Rendezvous is a great event for the entire area,” said St. Marys City Manager Tim Pearson. “While they are here, we hope the attendees of this great event visit the many local family-friendly restaurants, shops and hotels here in St. Marys. When one of the communities in Elk County succeeds with one of these events, all the municipalities in Elk County succeed.”

