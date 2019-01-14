Renovated Bradford Airport terminal to become 'showcase' for area

The upcoming renovation of the terminal at the Bradford Regional Airport in Mt. Alton will make the building a "showcase" for the area.

This is the opinion of Ryan Dach, the director of Southern Airways Express stations and the station manager at the Southern base at the local airport.

Dach joined with others last week to look over the latest designs for the airport terminal project. Others taking part in the review include Alicia Dankesreiter of Wilcox, the airport manager; Ethan Hine, principal architect for KTH architects of DuBois, designer of the project; Brian Wolfel, engineering manager for the project for GAI Consultants of DuBois; and Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer for Southern Airways Express.

