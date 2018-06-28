Reported overdose leads to drug charge

A reported overdose resulted in a Reynoldsville man facing a charge for illegal drug use earlier this week.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed on Tuesday at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob in St. Marys, Aaron Michael Leonard, 27, of 1445 Smithtown Rd., Reynoldsville, is facing a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred Monday afternoon on West Creek Road in St. Marys.

At approximately 3:36 p.m. on March 25, the City of St. Marys Police Department and EMS were dispatched to West Creek Road for a report of a possible overdose of crystal methamphetamine, a schedule I controlled substance. Among the officers and EMS members who responded was Jason Miller of the City of St. Marys Police Department.

Upon his arrival on scene, Miller met with Leonard, who was reportedly visibly intoxicated and allegedly admitted that he had been smoking meth for three days. Leonard indicated that he used a glass pipe to smoke the meth “at his friend Steven’s house.”

Miller talked to the driver of the vehicle Leonard was in and learned that Steven was Steven Wright, of 351 West Creek Rd.

After Leonard was transported to the hospital, Miller went to Wright’s residence accompanied by another officer. When they made contact with Wright, he reportedly told them that he did not see Leonard use any illegal drugs.

According to Wright, he left for a while and when he returned he notice something was wrong with Leonard. He then called Leonard’s aunt to come get him and transport him to the hospital. Wright then allowed the officers to search the shed they were hanging out in, but they did not find anything.

Wright then directed officers to a red Chevy pickup truck located in his yard that was registered to Leonard.

Miller “approached the truck and looked through the window and immediately recognized what was a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.” After opening the door of the vehicle, Miller “realized there were several pipes and a large mason jar with liquid in it and several tubes coming out of it.” He took photographs and closed the door, believing it might be a meth lab.

Elk County Detective Gregg McManus arrived on scene to assist. It was determined it was not a portable meth lab. Seized from the vehicle were the jar and five used glass pipes with suspected meth residue in them.

Leonard was charged with one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing for Leonard is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at the office of Jacob.