Republican candidate forum slated for May 19

A Republican Candidate Forum set for Tuesday, May 19 will provide area residents the opportunity to pose questions to candidates running for State Senator of the 25th District and State Representative of the 75th District.

Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25) and Representative Matt Gabler (R-Elk/Clearfield) have opted not to seek re-election for their positions, opening up those seats to new candidates.

The event is slated to take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Red Fern in St. Marys. The general public is invited to the forum, pending relaxation of current quarantine requirements, however seating will be limited on a first come first serve basis as chairs will be arranged six feet apart per social distancing guidelines. Those interested in attending must RSVP to the event.

Life Matters Now and Elk County Right to Life are sponsoring the event. They forum was originally scheduled for early April back when the primary election was to take place on April 28. However, since the election was postponed until June 2 the group re-adjusted the timing of the forum.