Republican forum introduces candidates to voters

Republican candidates for the state Senator of the 25th District and State Representative of the 75th District participated in a candidate forum on Tuesday evening.

Due to social gathering restrictions the forum took place at the Community Education Building of the Shiloh Presbyterian Church in St. Marys with no visitors present. The event was live-streamed on The River 98.9 Facebook page as well as on their radio station along with on The Hound.

The three State Senator candidates include Cris Dush of Jefferson County, Jim Brown of Jefferson County, and John Herm Suplizio of Clearfield County. The State Representative candidates are Mike Armanini, Michael Clement, and Lisa A. Labrasca Becker, all from Clearfield County.