Republican officials emphasize importance of supporting candidates

WEEDVILLE - A packed house gathered for the annual Elk County Republican Party’s summer picnic on Thursday evening at at the Big Trout in Weedville.

A crowd of over 100 people were in attendance where guest speakers included Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (R-5), Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25) and state Representative Matt Gabler (R-Elk/Clearfield) were the featured speakers at the event.

Elk County Republican Committee Chairwoman Sally Geyer, acted as the emcee for the event as she greeted attendees with a welcome statement as well as introducing each guest speaker.