Republicans host annual banquet

As the Nov. 6 general election quickly approaches, the Elk County Republican Party recently held their annual banquet in which they emphasized the importance of getting to the voting polls.

On Thursday evening a large crowd was in attendance at the banquet inside The Highlands in St. Marys.

Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (R-5) and Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25) were the featured speakers at the event.

Sally Wilson, Republican Party chairwoman, greeted attendees with a welcome statement as well as introducing each guest speaker.

The Most Rev. Michael Gabler, O.S.B., pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, offered an invocation at the start of the banquet followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Stephen Bagley, a local veteran.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.