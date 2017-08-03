Republicans host annual gathering

A crowd of nearly 130 people were in attendance at the Elk County Republican Party's annual summer gathering Thursday evening at the Big Trout in Weedville.

Guest speakers included gubernatorial candidate Senator Scott Wagner (R-28), senatorial candidate State Rep. Rick Sacchone (R-Allegheny/Washington), Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25), and State Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Elk/Clearfield).

Elk County Republican Committee Chairman Maurus Sorg emceed the event.

Sorg noted Elk County is one of five counties who were Democrat registered who flipped to Republican during the election.