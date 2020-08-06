Residential garage gutted by fire

A residential garage was destroyed in a Thursday morning fire in St. Marys.

The Crystal Fire Department was dispatched at 7:58 a.m. to a structure fire reported at 764 Johnsonburg Road. Upon arrival fire crews encountered a fully engulfed structure.

Bill Kraus, CFD chief, said crews initially established a water supply by laying down 5 in. hose from a water hydrant on nearby Sherry Road. They then fought the fire using 3 3/4 in. hose.

Firefighters and property owners, Mike Heiberger and Joe Schroeder, managed to salvage some of the garage’s content, most of which was located on the first floor of the structure.

Heiberger said they lost a 1926 model T roadster, a 1978 Cadillac Seville, and a 1979 MGB roadster in the blaze. Kraus stated the second floor of the garage was a total loss.

A portion of Maurus Street and state Route 255 at Joseph Road were temporarily shut down for about 30 minutes to allow fire crews to stage at the scene. The road was open once crews were in place.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

The CFD was back in service around 10:30 a.m.