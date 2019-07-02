Residents express concerns over ATV issues

During a recent Fox Township Supervisors meeting, residents discussed concerns over nuisance issues stemming from ATV riders in the township.

Matt Pontzer expressed his concern over the continuing problems with ATV riders entering private property, many times causing damage to the property. He said there are hundreds of ATV riders on his property every weekend.

“It seems like there is no good solution,” Pontzer said.

Currently several township roads have signs in place notifying drivers they are exiting a township road and are traveling onto private property.